WFPD: traffic stop leads to evading arrest, multiple possession charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - According to Wichita Falls Police, a man was arrested for evading arrest, multiple possession charges, as well as a warrant for possession.
Officers saw a 2010 Chevy Impala headed Southbound on Windthorst Road fail to signal, and attempted pulled the car over on Wednesday. The driver continued driving slowly and after a short refusal to stop, the car pulled into the Wayfarer Hotel.
Police identified Jerry Jerome Smith, 21, and he was arrested for evading arrest in a vehicle.
Officers found a hand-rolled cigar behind Smith’s ear that tested positive for marijuana. After that was located, officers began a probable cause search of the car. In the center console officers found a large Styrofoam cup containing coffee with a floating crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Smith was taken to the Wichita County Jail where an additional warrant was revealed.
Smith is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 equal to or more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
As of Thursday, Smith remains in the Wichita County Jail with a $13,350 bond for the charges.
