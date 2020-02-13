2020 Wichita County Early Voting Locations

2020 Wichita County Early Voting Locations
Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters (Source: KPLC)
By Chris Horgen | February 12, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 8:57 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early voting in the 2020 Primary Elections begins on February 18th and ends on February 28th.

Here are the locations and times to early vote in Wichita County:

WICHITA COUNTY COURTHOUSE 900 7TH St., Room 139, Wichita Falls, COMMISSIONER 2 BLDG. 102 W. College, Burkburnett and WICHITA COUNTY TAX OFFICE SUBSTATION 400 N. Wall St., Iowa Park:

Feb. 18th - 21st 8:00 to 5:00, Feb. 22nd 7:00 to 7:00, Feb. 23rd Noon to 5:00, Feb. 24th - 28th 7:00 to 7:00

HOME DEPOT, 3705 Kell Blvd. & SIKES SENTER MALL, 3111 Midwestern Pkwy:

Feb. 18th - 21st 10:00 to 7:00, Feb. 22nd 9:00 to 9:00, Feb. 23rd Noon to 5:00, Feb. 24th - 28th 9:00 to 9:00

COMMISSIONER 4 BLDG., 2023 SH 25 N, Electra:

Feb. 18th - 21st 8:00 to Noon, Feb. 24th - 28th 1:00 to 5:00

PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION If a runoff election becomes necessary, it will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.