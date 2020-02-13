2020 Wichita County Early Voting Locations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early voting in the 2020 Primary Elections begins on February 18th and ends on February 28th.
Here are the locations and times to early vote in Wichita County:
WICHITA COUNTY COURTHOUSE 900 7TH St., Room 139, Wichita Falls, COMMISSIONER 2 BLDG. 102 W. College, Burkburnett and WICHITA COUNTY TAX OFFICE SUBSTATION 400 N. Wall St., Iowa Park:
Feb. 18th - 21st 8:00 to 5:00, Feb. 22nd 7:00 to 7:00, Feb. 23rd Noon to 5:00, Feb. 24th - 28th 7:00 to 7:00
HOME DEPOT, 3705 Kell Blvd. & SIKES SENTER MALL, 3111 Midwestern Pkwy:
Feb. 18th - 21st 10:00 to 7:00, Feb. 22nd 9:00 to 9:00, Feb. 23rd Noon to 5:00, Feb. 24th - 28th 9:00 to 9:00
COMMISSIONER 4 BLDG., 2023 SH 25 N, Electra:
Feb. 18th - 21st 8:00 to Noon, Feb. 24th - 28th 1:00 to 5:00
PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION If a runoff election becomes necessary, it will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
