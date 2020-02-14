Archer County sheriff candidates debate in Holliday

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - Candidates for Archer County Sheriff made their way to Holliday for a debate on Thursday ahead of the upcoming primary election.
While originally the plan was to hear from four candidates, two for the sheriff and two for the 97th District Attorney, a scheduling conflict meant that we only heard from the two men running to be the next Archer County Sheriff.
“We think this is an opportunity for local government," Charles Finnell, debate moderator, said. “This is as local as it gets.”
Simon Dwyer and Jack Curd, one of these men could soon be the Archer County Sheriff. At the debate, they answered each other’s questions in front of a group in Holliday.
“Little over 17 years of Archer County Law Enforcement experience, I’ve never worked anywhere else,” Jack Curd, Archer County Sheriff candidate, said.
“I’m well rounded, I know every aspect of the job at the Sheriff’s Office because I’ve done most of them,” Simon Dwyer Archer County Sheriff candidate, said.
One by one, they answered four questions from staffing issues to what they would do in their new positions.
“My thrust as far as dispatchers would be getting two more dispatchers,” Dwyer said.
“We’ve got to work on employee attraction and retention at the Sheriff’s Office," Curd said. "We have to be able to get good people in there and we got to keep them. We’ve got to highly train them.”
“If January 1st I was elected, I’d go visit with Chief Chunn and we are not going to agree on everything, but we are going to have to work together,” Dwyer said.
“I think the Sheriff’s Department ought to get with the Holliday Police Department, Archer City Police Department and the Windthorst and say and get involved in those schools," Curd said. "I’d rather see a deputy in the school than rather see them out on 79 writing traffic tickets.”
“We don’t have an open Sheriff’s race often in this county and it has a lot to do with life, liberty and enjoyment of ones life in Archer County,” Finnell said.
While tonight people only heard from the sheriff candidates, Monday night in Archer City every Republican running, including DA candidates, in the county will be there to be heard by the community. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Archer City Junior High/ High School.
