Catholic Daughters of the Americas annual dinner to benefit the WF community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mary Lynn Boyd joined Jake in studio to talk about the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Chicken Enchilada Dinner on Saturday.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court No. 309, will be serving their annual Enchilada Dinner on Feb. 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in their downstairs Parish Hall Activity Room from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 1501 9th St. in Wichita Falls.
The proceeds from this dinner will go to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls, MSU Texas, Faith Refuge and Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children three and under eat free.
For more information you can contact the Church Office at (940)-767-0160.
