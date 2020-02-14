Matilda is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Matilda.
Matilda is a super sweet short-haired Tortie cat and is a proud mother of three kittens.
“She is a chill cat and she’s really, really sweet," Hopkins said. “She’s a little vocal in the car when she’s going somewhere but she adapts really quickly.”
Officials from Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.