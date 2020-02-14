MSU Texas considering an invitation to become a member of the TTU System

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is considering a formal invitation to become a member of the Texas Tech University System.
If MSU Texas decides to join, they would become the fifth university to join under this university system:
- Texas Tech University – Lubbock
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center – Lubbock
- Angelo State University – San Angelo
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
On Friday, Feb. 14, the university made a public statement about the invitation.
At the Board of Regents meeting, held on Feb. 13, the board asked President Suzanne Shipley to gather input from the community.
“At the February Board of Regents meeting I was asked to engage in dialogue with our campus and our community regarding an invitation to consider joining the Texas Tech University System. The Board has asked that I host a series of campus conversations, followed by community conversations, to assess interest, answer questions, and address concerns regarding a response to this invitation,” said President Shipley.
These community conversations will be starting in late February.
Speaking to members of the Board of Regents begins in April and the idea will be further discussed in open session during the May 14 board meeting.
Community Conversations
- 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art
- 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art
For more information you can contact the University Administration at (940) 397-4000.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.