Timmy is giving us a love-bug; adopt him while you can

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diann Bowman from Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Jake in studio.
Timmy is an adorable little puppy. He is very docile and sweet.
Timmy is 3 and a half months old, and just a little scared of doors.
All animals brought into the Animal Services Center are photographed and listed on their PeTango page as they are brought in.
Animals being held for their adoption program are designated as “adoptable”plus the name they are given.
The Animal Services Center is a service of the City of Wichita Falls.
Animals taken in by animal control officers or turned in by residents residing within the city limits of Wichita Falls are housed at the reclaim facility located at 1207 Hatton Rd.
Stray animals are housed for 3 to 5 days and all efforts are made to reunite missing pets with their owners.
Once their time is up, they are either placed into the adoption program, transferred to a local community partner rescue organization or are humanely euthanized.
The adoption fee is normally $50, which includes their first set of vaccinations, not including rabies, dewormer, bordatella for dogs, flea and tick prevention, a microchip, heartworm or feline leukemia testing and a City license.
The adopter is responsible for pre-paying for the spay/neuter and rabies vaccination at the veterinarian of their choice before they can take their new furry friend home.
Only some animals are designated for the adoption program online.
However, any other animal that hasn’t been reclaimed and is not ill or aggressive may be adopted.
To be eligible to adopt from Animal Services, all pets in the adopter’s home must be spayed or neutered, current on their rabies vaccinations and have a city license if they reside in Wichita Falls city limits.
Applications take 24 to 48 hours to be processed. They will do a fence check and verify all the information given.
For more information you can go to their PeTango website.
