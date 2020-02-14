A welcome, well-timed warm-up begins Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re waking up to some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this week but, starting today, a welcome warm-up begins. After high temperatures near 50 this afternoon, we’re on to the mid-60s for Saturday, near 70° for Sunday and the warmest day of the next five will be Presidents Day with highs in the mid-70s before colder weather moves In by Tuesday. Despite this very cold Friday morning, this afternoon will be warmer than Thursday afternoon. With mostly sunny skies and a light southeast wind, temperatures should make it to near 50 degrees.