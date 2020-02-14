A welcome, well-timed warm-up begins Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re waking up to some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this week but, starting today, a welcome warm-up begins. After high temperatures near 50 this afternoon, we’re on to the mid-60s for Saturday, near 70° for Sunday and the warmest day of the next five will be Presidents Day with highs in the mid-70s before colder weather moves In by Tuesday. Despite this very cold Friday morning, this afternoon will be warmer than Thursday afternoon. With mostly sunny skies and a light southeast wind, temperatures should make it to near 50 degrees.
In the 7-day forecast, we see more well-timed weather with temperatures warming to the 60s perhaps the 70s by President’s Day. Then Colder Weather Moves In Tuesday into Wednesday when high temperatures may only be in the 40s, along with the slight chance of some wintry precipitation.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
