WF Fire Department donates two checks to help fight cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department showed how much residents have helped them to end cancer on Friday.
They hosted a check presentation for the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen Foundation to let people know how much money they raised to fight breast cancer.
The Fire Department sells pink T-shirts supporting the fight against breast cancer, and all the proceeds from their sales go to charities dedicated to cancer research, prevention and support.
“We’re so grateful to the first responders for all that they do, not only for helping with cancer research, but for what they do everyday,” Marie Wallace-Nelson, chair of Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure, said.
WFFD donated $3,200 to each organization for a total donation amount of $6,400.
