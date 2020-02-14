Wheelchair-bound athlete pursues powerlifting dream

View this post on Instagram

In preparation for my next powerlifting competition in January I want everyone to get strong with me. Today is day number 3 of the #gstrong 90 day challenge(hashtag #gstrong on your workout videos) if you down to embark on this with me COMMENT WITH A STRONG ARM 💪. All it requires doing something active for 90days straight. It can be as simple as taking a couple of flights of stairs, visiting the sauna, or taking a stroll in the park. Anything you want as long as it’s active. Let me see those arms 💪 anybody who completes the challenge will receive a gift from @thegarrisonreddproject #day3 #gstrong #challengeyourself #letsgetfit #getfit #powerlifting #powerlifter #reevefoundation #wheelchairlife #disabilityawareness #spinalcordinjury