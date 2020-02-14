Wichita Falls Rotary club host Justice of the Peace candidates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday afternoon all three candidates Annette Pope, James Hughes, and Joseph Robeson took their seats in a crowded room in Luby’s Cafeteria. They joined the Wichita Falls Rotary Club meeting and answered questions read by moderator Judge Jeff McKnight.
What do you believe is the most important duty as justice of the Peace?
“If they have a dispute against a neighbor, they need to know that they can come and be heard in front of a judge. I think that is one of the most important things about this court,” Candidate Annette Pope said.
“Truancy is probably the most important because it has a direct impact on our community," said Candidate James Hughes.
“Every case that comes into that office is important," Candidate Joseph Robson said.
Three candidates with just as many similarities as differences. All bring years of education, experience and service within the community.
Why they should be the next justice of the peace?
"I am the only candidate with the authority to make legal decisions that can affect the lives of the citizen in our community, and I do that on a daily basis," said Robeson
“No one in this room. None of my candidates can outwork me if I have to stay up all night reading and trying to find out what I need to do, that’s what I do,” said Pope.
"Voting on experience matters. With the eight years of experience that I have in that office, that’s almost 16,000 hours and counting, “said Hughes.
To wrap up today's forum, each of the candidates was given three minutes each for a closing statement.
“Each case that comes across me will be treated with dignity and respect,” Pope said.
“Again, being fair and partial understanding of why they are in there and letting them be heard as efficient and possible," said Roberson.
“Every profession that you into whether it’s accounting, real estate, or a doctor you want to go with someone that has the experience and the knowledge,” said Hughes.
