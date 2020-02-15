Byron West out after 15 years at Henrietta

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One of the longest-standing coaches at any one school in Texoma will not be on the sidelines next year.
Byron West was told Friday morning that he would not be the coach of the Henrietta Bearcats next season.
In 15 years at the helm, West had a 99-74 record, winning nine playoff games, four district titles and only missing the postseason once.
His Bearcats also made the state quarterfinals in 2015 and sent two players to NCAA Division I programs.
Henrietta becomes the third 11-man opening this offseason after Patrick Corcoran retired at Munday and Matt Garvin was let go at Quanah.
