WF museum holds bird counting event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During this international event, people across the world get outside and count different species of birds and report those sightings to be used for data and research.
Today, the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU-Texas held a bird counting event.
The Wild Bird rescue team also joined in on the fun.
“There's just not enough scientists in the world to help count the birds so this is something that happens every year,” said Community Engagement Manager Mary Maskill.
When the Birds and Art Exhibition is on tour, it only goes to a handful of places.
Maskill says that Wichita Falls Museum of Art feels lucky to have been chosen as a location.
Paired with the bird counting event, the exhibit can inform on how to identify different species of birds.
“When we make connections with other types of things that people are interested in then the art becomes more meaningful because it has a personal connection with something inside of you,” said Director Tracee Robertson.
To submit your bird counting numbers, visit the event’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.