Candidates in WF are pushing to make last minute relationships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early voting for the March primaries begins on Tuesday, and candidates are pushing to build those last minute relationships with voters around town.
Three generations walked the streets of Wichita Falls this evening, knocking on doors to hopefully catch the eyes of some undecided voters.
“I told my daughter it was our last weekend we have to get it, we started here at Tanglewood and we’re probably going to end up over by the stadium,” said Justice of the Peace candidate Annetta Pope.
Early voting starts Tuesday and continues through the 28th.
Election day lands on March 3rd.
“I say they might outspend me, but they will never out work me,” said pope.
Annetta's daughter Sade Gomez and granddaughter McKenzie joined in on the door knocking to show their support.
“If I can spend a weekend coming here to help her get supporters then that’s what I’m going to do for my mom,” said Gomez.
Pope says she’s going to keep knocking on doors until March 2nd.
While Justice of the Peace will be decided by the primary election, it will also decide the nominees for possible candidates in state and legislature positions.
Other candidates running for the Justice of the Peace in Wichita County are James Hughes and Joseph Robeson.
