San Diego aquarium breeds rare weedy sea dragon in captivity

This undated photo provided by the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows one of two new baby Weedy Seadragons that were born at Birch Aquarium this week in San Diego. The Southern California aquarium has successfully bred the rare weedy sea dragon, the lesser known cousin of the sea horse that resembles seaweed when floating. San Diego's Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, that two weedy sea dragons have hatched this week, making the aquarium one of the few in the world to successfully breed the unusual fish. (Source: Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)