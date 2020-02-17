After a mild Monday, Texoma’s weather grows colder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We see a familiar rhythm to our weather, with the week starting warm and growing colder over the coming days. Today will be the warmest day of the work week with high temperatures in the 60s. Then, thanks to winds becoming Northerly, temperature will gradually fall through the heart of the week. Patchy dense fog being reported over parts of Oklahoma. visibilities are down below 1/2 Mile. Thanks to light winds, the fog could linger for the better part of this morning.