BBB Briefs: tax season scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas joined Jake in studio to talk about tax season scams.
Tax season is here and so are the scammers. Con-artists are using the Social Security numbers of unsuspecting Americans to file phony tax returns and steal refunds.
Be on the lookout for tax season scams. Here’s how some of these scams work.
You file your taxes as normal and expect a refund from the IRS. Instead, you get a written IRS notice saying that more than one tax return was filed using your Social Security number. So, what happened? More than likely, scammers got ahold of your personal information, filed your return early and received your refund before you even got around to filing.
Here’s how to avoid tax theft scams:
- File early. The best way to avoid tax identity theft is to file your taxes as early as possible, before a scammer has the chance to use your information.
- Watch out for red flags. If you receive written notice from the IRS about a duplicate return, respond promptly. You may also receive an IRS notice stating that you’ve received wages from somewhere you never worked, or receive other notices that don’t actually apply to you.
- Protect your Social Security number.
- Research your tax preparer. Make sure you research if your tax preparer is with the BBB and check licensing before handing over your personal information.
For more information about tax scams check out the BBB’s Tips online.
