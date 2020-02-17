‘Me, Myself, and Why?’ to premiere at Backdoor Theatre on March 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shonda Carter joined Jake to talk about the one woman show that she is putting on.
This “WON”-Woman show is called, ‘Me, Myself and Why?’ It follows a self-described “ordinary” woman who dares to pursue her destiny.
During her epic journey, she discovers a plethora of biblical “characters” and real-life situations that assist in her perspective, purpose, passion and progress. Coming to grips with what it really means to be in the will of God, this woman’s struggle gives the audience comedic, dramatic, practical and biblical keys to fulfilling their own dreams, revealing there’s no limit when we choose to pursue the dreams.
The show will be on March 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Backdoor Theatre in downtown Wichita Falls.
General admission costs $15 and you can order tickets through the Facebook event page.
