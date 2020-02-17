Mid Week Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A weak cool front lowers temperatures some with added clouds for Tuesday. Highs will mainly be in the 50s. We’ll keep clouds around through the middle of the week and eventually throw some rain chances into the mix late Wednesday and Thursday. The air may be cold enough for snow to the north of us with a few flakes possibly mixed in across parts of the area early Thursday. We should warm back up some by the weekend.