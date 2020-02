WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Overnight tonight we have more fog rolling in but it won’t be as dense as it was last night. Then we will be a tad warmer than we were today. The high for tomorrow is 67 but warmer to our southern counties. They could very well reach the mid to low 70s. Then rain chances begin on Wednesday and continue through Thursday. They go away for Friday and then the next system comes in next weekend.