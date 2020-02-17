One of Texoma’s Most Wanted taken into custody

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Feb. 14 at about 2 p.m., Wichita Falls Police arrested 33-year-old, Hayden O’Malley, for a parole violation on an intoxicated assault with a vehicle warrant from 2013.
The violation of his parole voided the parole agreement and the warrant is what brought O’Malley into police custody.
O’Malley had been featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted in the past.
He is charged with the intoxicated assault with a vehicle from the warrant issued back in Feb. 2013.
O’Malley remains in the Wichita County Jail, without a bond amount posted at the time of this story.
