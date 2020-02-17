Robe wearing-elderly woman arrested for DWI and evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - According to Wichita Falls Police, a local woman in a robe was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.
Police responded to an occupied vehicle check, officers were advised there was an elderly female in a small white car that was parked on the sidewalk.
Officers observed a white Kia driving through a parking lot before jumping up onto the curb and continuing to drive down the sidewalk.
Once the car was off the sidewalk, police attempted to get the driver to stop. The car continued onto Midwestern Parkway and the car attempted to turn onto Louis J. Rodriguez Drive.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and identify the robed woman as 73-year-old Jeanne Williams.
Police said they could smell alcohol when Williams opened her car door. She also refused a field sobriety test.
Inside the car, officers found a glass with a clear liquid. Williams identified the liquid as a vodka and tonic and said she had several glasses of it before driving.
She was arrested just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the stoplight on Midwestern Parkway and Louis J. Rodriguez Drive.
Williams was charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.
She held a bond amount of $4,250 for the charges and was released from the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 15.
