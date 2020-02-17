Vaping detection program for parents in Henrietta Monday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Vaping tools are getting more and more covert. Take a night to listen and learn about those tools and how you can detect them.
Parents have the chance to learn more about vaping, how teens hide vaping and the dangers of vaping, at a program sponsored by the Henrietta School Health Advisory Council, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service - Clay Co. and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch Ur BAC program.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 in the Henrietta ISD Administration Building located at 1801 E. Crafton St. in Henrietta.
For more information you can contact Sherri Halsell, Clay County Extension Agent, at (950)-538-5042.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.