WF man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In January a county warrant was issued for Barry Michael Wesley, after he failed to identify himself as a sex offender within 90 days of moving.
Just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, Wichita Falls Police responded to the 1200 block of Broad Street to arrest Barry for the warrant, they were able to locate Barry and take him into custody.
Barry is facing a sex offender’s failure to register within 90 days charge.
He is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.