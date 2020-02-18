Buffalo Creek expansion project nearing completion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Buffalo Creek in Iowa Park has been so clogged with debris that residents have started to have flooding issues.
When crews began to survey the creek to see why they were experiencing flooding, they found all sorts of dated oil pipes, colossal cement blocks and tons of brush. So, Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 4, Jeff Watts, took on the project with the help of local contractors and The Faith Mission Construction crews. Not without some difficulties in finding funding, because Watts said there really is no budget for projects like this.
“I shifted money that we would typically either re- asphalt the road with. and we are going to just do minimal road work in order to have the money to do our drain project, and then this year to follow, we are going to be doing both drain projects and road projects simultaneously,” said Watts.
Lead Contractor John Jones said they are already seeing some great progress.
“It has improved the drainage considerable and I’m pretty confident that this is going to be a huge improvement when we are done,” said Jones.
Watts expects crews to wrap up this part of the project by Friday, Feb. 21 -- weather permitting.
