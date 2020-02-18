‘Elements Everywhere!’ weekend at RBNC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Erika Mitchell joined Sarah in studio to talk about their Nature Tots and Science Saturday coming up.
This weekend River Bend Nature Center’s theme is learning about the elements of the periodic table.
On Feb. 22 the Nature Tots will be talking ‘Elements Everywhere!’ allowing kids to come and learn about the elements of the periodic table. Afterwards they can move on to learning the element song, create an elemental action figure and even hold a real life element in their hands.
Science Saturday is for the older kids. They’ll be learning how elements can combine in different ways to create complex compounds, perform a mini-skit about Mendeleev, the father of the modern periodic table, and construct an elemental battleship.
‘Nature Tots: Elements Everywhere!’ runs from 11 a.m. to noon and is for ages two through six.
Science Saturday: Cruise the Periodic Table is for kids aged kindergarten through eighth grade, and that event will start just a little later around 1 p.m. and running through 2:30 p.m.
Both events will be held this Saturday, Feb. 22, at River Bend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd St.
The price for both is included in general admission, which is $6. RBNC members get in for free as well as children under one.
For more information you can check out the River Bend Nature Center website or call (940) 767-0843.
