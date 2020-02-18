Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — These are the new sounds of spring for the Houston Astros: a fan banging on a trash can, another calling José Altuve a cheater. That's what the Astros heard Monday during their first full-squad workout at spring training in Florida. With so many around baseball not ready to forgive or forget Houston’s sign stealing, this won’t be the last time it happens. Major League Baseball has penalized the Astros for the scam, and many people weren't happy with their recent attempts to apologize for taking part in the scheme.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal" has angered players around the majors. Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle says Manfred sounded “really out of touch." Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers says that what is truly devaluing what is known as The Commissioner's Trophy is that the word “commissioner" is on there. San Francisco's Evan Longoria points out that the trophy itself symbolizes more than the actual hardware, saying that it is representative of the sacrifices players make to try to win a championship.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that everyone would just move on from his team's cheating scandal to acknowledging that the topic will linger. When spring training opened, Baker talked about first-day apologies closing the discussion. Now he says that just because you want to move on does not mean everyone will. At least one minor character in all the drama is ready to set this aside: Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki sought to end his back-and-forth with the Astros by joking that he is too old to be in the middle of this stuff.
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball's major league drug program. Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner's office said. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses. The 24-year-old right-hander is on the Astros 40-man major league roster but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2017. He was suspended for 80 games last March 12 following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women's fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus goes into his 12th major league season with several distinctions. He is the only player left in the Rangers clubhouse to wear that uniform in a World Series. The 31-year-old Andrus is the club's longest-tenured player by five years and is expected to be the oldest regular starting shortstop in the majors. Andrus says he still believes he's a rookie and never wants to feel comfortable. Manager Chris Woodward says Andrus worked hard this offseason and has things he wants to prove as one of the rare big league shortstops older than 30.
PHOENIX (AP) — Backup infielder Aledmys Díaz went to arbitration with the Houston Astros, who offered the same $2 million salary he earned last year. Díaz asked for a raise to $2.6 million. Díaz was acquired from Toronto in November 2018. He hit .271 for the AL champions with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 247 plate appearances over 69 games. He was 0 for 9 with a walk in the postseason. Teams are 6-1 against players this year. A decision is pending for first baseman Jesús Aguilar, and four players remain scheduled for hearings this week.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is set to reach 600 career wins in fewer games than any other Division I men's or women's coach. Mulkey takes a 599-100 record into the No. 2 Lady Bears' game at Texas Tech on Tuesday night. She has won three national championships in her 20 seasons. Adolph Rupp won 876 games overall with the Kentucky men from 1930-72. His 600th win came in his 704th game in 1959. That means Mulkey can beat Rupp's mark if the Lady Bears win one of their next four games. The defending national champs have won a record 53 consecutive Big 12 regular-season games.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor and Kansas just keep winning. That sets up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.