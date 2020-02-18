Kellye Nakahara Wallett of ‘M-A-S-H’ dies at age 72

Kellye Nakahara Wallett of ‘M-A-S-H’ dies at age 72
Members of the 'M*A*S*H' crew celebrate their fifth-straight People's Choice Award during ceremonies in Santa Monica, California, Thursday, March 19, 1982. From left are: William Christopher, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit and Henry Morgan. Back row from left: Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and William Ogden Stiers. (Source: AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
February 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 6:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The actress who played Nurse Kellye Yamato on 'M-A-S-H’ has died.

Kellye Nakahara Wallett was 72 and died at her home in Pasadena, California.

“M-A-S-H,” the acclaimed sitcom set during the Korean War, ran from 1972-83.

Nurse Kellye carries a secret crush on the show’s major character, the womanizing surgeon Hawkeye Pierce, played by Alan Alda.

In a memorable scene, Kellye reveals her feelings, scolding Hawkeye for having his “eyes ... on every nurse” except her.

Wallet’s other acting credits included the films ”Clue" and “She’s Having a Baby.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.