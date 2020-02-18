Kicker Monster Truck Nationals at the MPEC this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Get geared up for the Kicker Monster Truck Nationals as they make a pit stop in Wichita Falls on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.
All the monster truck action is taking place at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th St, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. both nights.
Drivers will push the trucks to their limits in Wheelie, Freestyle and Racing competitions. If you show up early, you just might get to take a ride on a real monster truck.
For more information or to find out how to purchase tickets you can visit their website or the event Facebook page.
