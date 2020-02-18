Local man arrested for brandishing knife while threatening woman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A local man took things too far in an argument, eventually pulling a knife as he threatened a woman.
Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in the 3100 block of Lela Lane on Feb. 17 just before 6 p.m. about an aggravated assault.
When they arrived the victim told police she had sat down to try to watch television, when the suspect, Doyle Wayne Price, 66, began to yell and argue with her. The victim asked Price to stop multiple times before he brought out a knife and began to threaten the victim, telling her to shut up. Price was allegedly intoxicated at the time.
The victim told officers she was then able to get her hands on an aluminum pole and hit Price with it in self defense. Afterwards she went to a neighbor to call police.
Price was arrested for aggravated assault and the victim was not charged for hitting him with the pole.
Price remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $10,000 bond, as of the time of this story.
