Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for forgery

Have you seen this weeks Manhunt Monday suspect?

Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for forgery
Officers are searching for Jeffrey Don Brown, 33, who is wanted for forgery. (Source: Wichita County Inmate Roster)
February 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 12:00 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Officers are searching for Jeffrey Don Brown, 33, who is wanted for forgery.

Brown is 6-foot-2-inches and weighs around 230 pounds.

Brown should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend him yourself.

If you know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area call: 1-800-322-9888.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip helps lead to Brown’s arrest, it could earn you up to $500, with board approval.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.