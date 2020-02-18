Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for forgery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Officers are searching for Jeffrey Don Brown, 33, who is wanted for forgery.
Brown is 6-foot-2-inches and weighs around 230 pounds.
Brown should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend him yourself.
If you know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area call: 1-800-322-9888.
You can remain anonymous and if your tip helps lead to Brown’s arrest, it could earn you up to $500, with board approval.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.