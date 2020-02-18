Tuesday brings cloudy skies and a chilly wind

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a relatively pleasant Monday afternoon, our weather is becoming cloudier, windier, and chillier. After high temperatures in the mid-60s Monday, today’s highs will be in the low and mid 50s. The coldest weather of the week is still a couple of days away. Thursday will be the coldest of the next 5 days with high temperatures in the low 40s, and like today, Thursday will be cloudy and windy.