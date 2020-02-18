Tuesday brings cloudy skies and a chilly wind

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a relatively pleasant Monday afternoon, our weather is becoming cloudier, windier, and chillier. After high temperatures in the mid-60s Monday, today’s highs will be in the low and mid 50s. The coldest weather of the week is still a couple of days away. Thursday will be the coldest of the next 5 days with high temperatures in the low 40s, and like today, Thursday will be cloudy and windy.
A couple of weak disturbances will push our way over the next 48 hours increasing precipitation chances across the Southern Plains. In north Texas it will be mainly rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, where snow is possible across Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Another storm system is going to sweep across the plains this weekend, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
