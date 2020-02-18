WATCH: Man wearing jet-powered wingsuit soars high above the Earth

“We are so happy we achieved this incredible flight. It’s the result of extremely thorough teamwork, where each small step generated huge results," said the pilot, Vince Reffet, in a statement. "Everything was planned to the split second, and I was overjoyed by the progress that was achieved. It is another step in a long-term project. One of the next objectives is to land back on the ground after a flight at altitude, without needing to open a parachute. It’s being worked on.”