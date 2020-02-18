WF man arrested for forgery at local Mexican restaurant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - According to Wichita Falls Police, a local man was arrested after he attempted to use a counterfeit bill at a local Mexican restaurant.
Police were told that restaurant staff had marked the bill that the suspect was trying to use and it came up indicating to be fraudulent. Staff then contacted police.
Staff members explained that the suspect had purposely caused a distraction to try and get out of the restaurant before staff would notice the fraudulent bill.
Staff showed officers the bill in question. Police stated that the bill was missing many features of a real bill, and agreed it was a fake.
Officers then arrested the suspect, identified as Jackie Don Wiest, 40, on a charge of forgery.
Wiest remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $5,000 bond for the charge, as of the time of this story.
