WFISD board agrees on 15-year plan ahead of November bond election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After taking a look at design costs and construction plans, the Wichita Falls ISD school board has tasked Superintendent Michael Kuhrt and the architect team to move construction plans up.
The two new high schools-which the school district is wanting to build with bond money from this November’s bond election-will be up and running by school year 2024.
In the meantime, the district will do move-in renovations to Barwise Middle School, and Hirschi and Rider high schools. They plan to have those three ready to use as middle schools by 2026.
For board members and Superintendent Kuhrt, that means getting started now. Board members said they’ll begin the process of holding community member meetings and touring newly built high school in surrounding areas to get a feel for what they want to put on the bond.
“Quickly we’re going to start involving the community in design, in what they’d like to see these schools look like," said Kuhrt, "we’re gonna start programming, what needs to be in each one of these facilities as far as programs and the size of these programs.”
WFISD plans to call for another bond election in 2027, which would begin the process of renovating and closing down elementary schools.
With the current plan, the earliest school closure would be Wichita Falls High School in 2025. Other elementary school closures wouldn’t come until 2028.
