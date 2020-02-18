Wichita Falls Sober Living expanding and networking

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sober living services for those recovering from substance abuse has become a growing need in the Wichita Falls Community; so much so that one Sober Living center can barely keep up.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve achieved my sobriety. I got a good support system here, all these guys here they support me 100 percent,” Erich Council, a member of the program, said.
Wichita Falls Sober Living has only been around since October 2019 and already has a waiting list for their services.
“As soon as they step off that curb, were there to reach out and grab their hand and guide them into a lot of independence,” Program Coordinator Misti Hall said.
“To fill in that gap when people come out of institutions come out of treatment or are in actual active recovery for you know, sometimes we’re not set up with, with doctors and counselors like that. I mean, we’re just a community service that’s trying to gear together to make a difference where these people don’t have to go back to the streets,” Program Coordinator, Jessica Dean said.
By taking a very hands-on approach where participants attend a weekly meeting with life coaches and other community organizations, this group says they are helping an under-served part of the community.
“Our program is different because we are a program where we’re more than just a home, we offer services to individuals, we were there guiding them holding their hand, kind of like a sponsor does when in a program, you kind of need some guidance back into independence,” Hall said.
Next weekend their kicking their networking efforts up a notch. Inviting the community out for a block-party style meet and great. At there newest property, they will be renovated into a transitional home on Old Iowa Park Road.
“It will be an event where people from the community businesses, nonprofit churches, and just like-minded members of the community that wants to come out Support us to come out and get to know what we’re doing what our program is going to do,” Dean said.
The networking event will be on Feb. 29 and more information can be found here.
