Best chance of rain this week comes Wednesday night

This evening, rain down by Interstate 20 we’ll drift North into our Texas counties after sunset, and rain will linger in the area too early morning. The best chance for measurable rainfall will be primarily Wichita Falls and areas to the South. It’s possible that towns like Childress or Altus could see snow flurries early Thursday morning. Thursday will be a cloudy, windy and chilly day with high temperatures in the low and mid 40s.