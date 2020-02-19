Best chance of rain this week comes Wednesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The best rain chance of the week comes tonight. Rain will become widespread across North Texas after sunset. Temperatures are colder than they were yesterday morning, thankfully it’s not as windy. Our skies will grow more cloudy as the day goes on, and slight rain chances work their way into the forecast late this afternoon and evening.
This evening, rain down by Interstate 20 we’ll drift North into our Texas counties after sunset, and rain will linger in the area too early morning. The best chance for measurable rainfall will be primarily Wichita Falls and areas to the South. It’s possible that towns like Childress or Altus could see snow flurries early Thursday morning. Thursday will be a cloudy, windy and chilly day with high temperatures in the low and mid 40s.
Our next noteworthy chance of rain will come Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
