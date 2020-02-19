Clay County Grand Jury indicts suspect for murder

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A Clay County, Texas grand jury has indicted Cindi Rawlins Baker for murder on Tuesday after an investigation into the death of her husband.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call in November of 2019 from someone who claimed their mother had just stabbed their father. A deputy arrived on scene and found one person dead, later identified as James Baker, 52.
The investigation revealed James Baker suffered a single stab wound to the chest. After looking at available evidence, officers arrested Cindi Baker for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The investigation has continued since the initial arrest with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office leading the effort along with the Texas Rangers and the 97th District Attorney’s Office.
Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons and 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus are now pursuing the charge of murder against Cindi Baker based on the results of the investigation.
“I am proud of the teamwork that led to the indictment, and Sheriff Lemons and I are Committed to seeking justice in this case," Polhemus said.
