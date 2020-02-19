Free Family Day at the Museum of North Texas History on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is collaborating with The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri to present free Family Day at The Museum of North Texas History on Feb. 22,2020.
The museum is located at 720 Indiana Ave in Wichita Falls.
The free Family Day starts at 11 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.
Family Day will begin with a tour led by community volunteers, with a discussion highlighting key issues and ideas about the Negro Leagues Beisbol exhibit.
Guest artists from the community and the Dallas-Fort Worth area will share some of the projects they’ve created specifically for this exhibit.
These guest artist projects will tap into the exhibit themes – sportsmanship, storytelling and the self-inspiring idea that, “I am a Winner.”
For more information you can visit the Museum of North Texas History’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.