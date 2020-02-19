Holliday ISD teacher recruitment fair on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD will be hosting a Teacher Recruitment Fair on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.
As an applicant, you will get the opportunity to tour the campuses, have lunch, meet with current staff and be interviewed by campus teams.
If you are a certified teacher, this is your opportunity to familiarize yourself with Holliday ISD.
The purpose of the job fair is to pre-screen and interview potential teachers for anticipated openings in the 2020 to 2021 school year as well as to create a pre-screened and pre-interviewed pool of applicants should there be an opening.
The job fair schedule is set to accommodate 20 applicant interviews on Saturday, Feb. 22. If more than 20 applicants are selected to be interviewed the school district will host a second round of interviews on Saturday, March 7.
- Kindergarten teachers for the 2020 to 2021 school year.
Although they do not anticipate other openings at this current time, Holliday ISD welcomes applicants certified in Spanish, Secondary Math, English and all teaching fields. ESL Certification, Google Certification, HRS Training and UIL Academic Coaching experience is preferred.
Applicants must apply online, here.
For more information go to the Holliday ISD website or contact Kevin Dyes at (940)-586-1281.
