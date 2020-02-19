NASCAR veteran to make a pit stop at Monarch Motor Speedway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shannon Kelton joined Sarah in studio to talk about a famous driver coming to Wichita Falls.
It’s Race Week at Monarch Motor Speedway and that means they’re featuring the Lonestar Stock Car Tour, IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Factory Stocks & Sport Compacts, as well as NASCAR veteran, Kenny Wallace. Wallace will be there to kick off his 2020 Special Events Racing Schedule.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and everything gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
Adult grandstand tickets are $15, kids grandstand tickets are $5.
Make sure to make a put stop at the wine tasting station on Friday evening. Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery will be offering samples of their extensive wine label offerings under the grandstands, as well as offering free RV parking for race teams needing a place to stay overnight.
For more information you can check out the Monarch Motor Speedway website.
