2nd annual Youth Recycled Art Contest this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Community Credit Union and Texoma With Kids are sponsoring the second annual Youth Recycled Art Contest, in partnership with the Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival happening at the MPEC on Feb. 22 and 23.
They’re calling on all Kindergarten through 12th grade students to create a work of art made out of recyclable or reused materials.
Students can make a painting, a collage, a sculpture or anything of any shape and size.
The competition will be judged in two different age groups; Kindergarten through Fifth and Sixth through 12th grade.
Art works will be exhibited in the Home & Garden Show, and will be judged based on the effective use of recycled or reused materials, creativity and the overall presentation.
For each of the two age groups, a First, Second, and Third place winner will be chosen.
- One art piece per person.
- Art must be original.
- Art must be 70% recycled/reused items; artist may spend no more than $15 on new art supplies.
- Art must be turned in by the deadline.
- First Place - a $250 savings account at TCCU and their school will receive a $250 donation from TCCU to be used for their arts program.
- Second Place - a $100 savings account at TCCU and their school will receive a $100 donation from TCCU to be used for their arts program.
- Third Place - a $50 savings account at TCCU and their school will receive a $50 donation from TCCU to be used for their arts program.
*If homeschooled, the school donation will be given to the parent or guardian of the artist in the form of a gift card to Mardel’s Christian Bookstore, to be used for school supplies.
Please drop off your art at either the Southwest Parkway or Sheppard Access Road branches of Texoma Community Credit Union by Thursday, Feb. 20. Please do not bring artwork to the branch Downtown.
Artwork may also be dropped off on Friday, Feb. 21 at the auditorium in the back hallway of the MPEC between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
The art submission form must be attached to each piece of art to identify it, otherwise the entry will be ineligible for the contest.
All artwork received after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 will be ineligible for the contest prizes, but can still be displayed during the Home & Garden Show.
You do not have to be present to win. Art will be displayed anonymously through Saturday, Feb. 22, when judging will take place by a panel of three judges.
Certificates will be placed next to the winning pieces on Sunday, Feb. 23. Winners will be contacted on Monday, Feb. 24 and announced on the TCCU and Texoma With Kids Facebook pages.
If you would like your artwork back after the show, you must pick it up on Sunday, Feb. 23 between 5 and 6 p.m. All art not picked up before 6 p.m. will be forfeited by the artist.
