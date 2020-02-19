Overnight Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clouds will continue to thick up tonight with some light rain breaking out. The best chances for the most widespread light rain will be across the southern half of the area. Rain will move out Thursday and clouds gradually break up. North winds will create chilly conditions with temperatures in the 40s. Skies clear tomorrow night with temperatures dropping into the 20s. The weekend features warmer weather with more rain chances.
