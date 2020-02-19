Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald’s

Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald’s
Crime scene tape blocks a McDonald's restaurant after a stabbing report in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at the restaurant. The girl was in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing surgery, and the suspect has been arrested, police said. (Source: Daniel Borunda/The El Paso Times via AP)
February 19, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man faces a criminal charge after police said he randomly stabbed a 5-year-old girl who was playing inside a McDonald’s restaurant play area.

On Wednesday, El Paso police identified Isaac Dorfman, of El Paso, as the suspect they say was arrested shortly after the Tuesday attack at a nearby Super Lodge motel. Dorfman, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was treated at a hospital. Police she she remained in stable condition Wednesday.

Dorfman grabbed the girl while she was climbing a slide in the play area and stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen, according to a police arrest affidavit obtained by ABC-7.

This booking photo provided by the El Paso Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, shows Isaac Dorfman, of El Paso. Police say they have charged Dorfman, accused of randomly stabbing a 5-year-old girl playing inside a McDonalds restaurant play area.
This booking photo provided by the El Paso Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, shows Isaac Dorfman, of El Paso. Police say they have charged Dorfman, accused of randomly stabbing a 5-year-old girl playing inside a McDonalds restaurant play area. (Source: El Paso Police Department via AP)

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.