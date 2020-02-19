Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald’s

Crime scene tape blocks a McDonald's restaurant after a stabbing report in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at the restaurant. The girl was in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing surgery, and the suspect has been arrested, police said. (Source: Daniel Borunda/The El Paso Times via AP)