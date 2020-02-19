Rotary Club of Southwest WF awards thousands to area non-profits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita Falls kicked off its year of giving Tuesday night, giving away over $23,000 in grants.
Normally they award organizations at just a regular meeting but this year, they chose to go all out, with a banquet at the MPEC.
They gave out checks ranging from a couple hundred, to a few thousand dollars to groups in the Wichita Falls area who are all doing their part to give back.
“We’ve had really good success in the last few years of raising money and we should celebrate that by inviting all of the recipients and just have good time together and that’s what we wanted to achieve tonight,” Robert Staples, the Rotary Club’s Chapter President said.
These are the groups that received an award Tuesday night:
· Angel Flights
· Big Brother Big Sister
· Boy Scouts of America
· Camp Fire
· Fain Elementary PTA
· Hope Center Ministries
· The Kitchen & Meals on Wheels
· North Texas Area United Way
· P.E.T.S
· Rathgeber Hospitality House
· Wichita Falls Area Small Business Development Center
· WF Area Food Bank
· WF Youth Symphony Orchestra
· Work Services Corp.
· Zavala
· City View Interact Club
· YMCA of Wichita Falls
