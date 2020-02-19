United Regional addresses patient record breach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional Health Care System is acknowledging an incident that occurred over the summer regarding patient records.
In July 2019, an unauthorized person gained access to a United Regional employee email account.
Upon learning about the incident, United Regional was able to secure the account quickly, begin an investigation and hire a computer forensic firm to assist.
On Dec. 20, 2019, after the investigation was completed and it was determined patient information could have been accessed as a result of this incident.
According to United Regional, there is nothing to indicate this information was actually viewed by the unauthorized person, or that it has been misused. However, out of caution, United Regional started mailing letters to affected patients on Feb. 18, 2020.
Of the roughly 92,000 emails received by United Regional each day, 89% are blocked by security procedures.
United Regional has prepared a statement about this incident:
Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more about this incident.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.