United Regional addresses patient record breach

UR patient records accessed over summer 2019
February 19, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 6:10 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional Health Care System is acknowledging an incident that occurred over the summer regarding patient records.

In July 2019, an unauthorized person gained access to a United Regional employee email account.

Upon learning about the incident, United Regional was able to secure the account quickly, begin an investigation and hire a computer forensic firm to assist.

On Dec. 20, 2019, after the investigation was completed and it was determined patient information could have been accessed as a result of this incident.

According to United Regional, there is nothing to indicate this information was actually viewed by the unauthorized person, or that it has been misused. However, out of caution, United Regional started mailing letters to affected patients on Feb. 18, 2020.

Of the roughly 92,000 emails received by United Regional each day, 89% are blocked by security procedures.

United Regional has prepared a statement about this incident:

“United Regional Health Care System values the confidentiality and security of our patients’ information. We take our responsibility to protect this information very seriously, and remain vigilant and proactive in keeping it safe and secure. While there is no indication that patient information was actually viewed by the unauthorized individual or misused in any way, we sincerely apologize to those who may have been impacted. In light of ever-evolving threats such as this, United Regional continually evaluates and modifies our practices to ensure the highest level of security.”
United Regional Health Care System

