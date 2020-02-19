Wayne’s Auto Repair celebrates one year anniversary by giving away a car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wayne’s Auto Repair in Burkburnett celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday with a generous act.
Alana Barboza thought she was just going to a ribbon cutting, to celebrate the anniversary of Wayne's.
What she didn't know was that she was going to be receiving a free car and some cash to cover tag expenses from the shop.
“I'm just so thankful to have people in my life now that care about how I'm going to get to work, and how I'm going to pick my kids up from school,” said Barboza.
Wayne's has been under construction for the past year.
Now that the building is finished, owner Wayne Methvin says this was the perfect time to give back to the community who has been so generous to his shop.
“I look very hard to make sure that the person I give these cars to are people who are actually needing a hand up not a handout,” said Methvin.
Methvin says lots of people and businesses in the community contributed to help put the project together.
“I had no idea I was just standing in the back of the crowd and now I’m standing in front of a car,” said Barboza.
Barboza says today is a day she and her family will never forget.
Methvin says that seeing the need for transportation in the area is what drove him to give this car away, and that his goal moving forward with this project is to help reduce that transportation issue.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.