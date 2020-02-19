WF City Council gives go ahead for transportation grant applications

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At Tuesday’s City Council meeting it was a big day for the transportation department.
Council gave the green light for the department to apply for a $1.8 million dollar grant to pay for eight new buses. It would replace half of the city’s bus fleet, which the director of traffic and transportation says is nearing the end of its expected life cycle.
“When we finally get them replaced we'll probably have 700,000 (miles) on them, they'll be 13 years old, we will definitely have got our money's worth out of them,” John Burrus said.
What makes this grant special is it would cover the whole cost of new buses. Meaning taxpayers are not fronting the bill. The city now waits to hear if they win the funds.
The other resolution passed Tuesday gives the department the green light to ask TxDOT for half a million dollars to help pay for the public transportation repair and maintenance facility project.
John Burrus adds they are not sure yet if they will need all of that money, but as they work to finish getting bids on a few more parts of the project, a little more cash could be needed.
“Because of timing of the grant and the timing of when our bids come in we just felt it was good insurance if you would to be able to have the money on hand if we need it,” Burrus said.
Right now with the wet weather that’s kept rolling though Wichita Falls work site preparations keep getting pushed back, the plan is to hopefully see walls going up in April or May.
