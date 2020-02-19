WF man arrested for possession of marijuana, Xanax

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man for drug possession following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
WFPD reports Kelvin Dewayne Hearne was pulled over around 4:40 p.m. after failing to use a turn signal at a stop sign at the intersection of Ridgeway Dr. and Maurine Street.
After approaching, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and they detained Hearne. They searched the vehicle and located a container in the center console containing a green leafy substance and a black bag containing a small baggy with a green leafy substance.
The substances both tested positive for marijuana, weighing a total of 5.5 ounces.
Hearne was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail without incident. The arrest took place about 700 feet away from Kate Burgess Elementary School, which is a drug-free zone.
The jail staff performed a full search and found a clear plastic bag near the suspect’s genitals. The bag contained seven blue pills that were identified as off-brand Xanax.
Hearne was issued a citation for the traffic offense and is being charged with possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone and possession of a controlled substance over three grams but under 28 grams.
His total bond is set at $8,500 and he is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail.
