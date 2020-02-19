WFPD arrests man after forgery warrant leads to drug charge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man for three warrants following a traffic stop, including forgery and two counts of driving without a license.
Jail staff then performed a full search of the suspect at the Wichita County Jail and found he was also in possession of drugs.
WFPD reports officers saw Danny Owens riding his bike on the 1800 block of Denver going north in the southbound lanes. The officers pulled Owens over and discovered he was wanted for three different warrants.
Officers arrested Owens and transported him to the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 18. Jail staff then discovered a bag containing a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. The bag weighed 0.3 grams.
The suspect was arrested about 180 feet away from Rose Street School, which is a drug-free zone.
Owens is being charged with the following:
- Forgery from Nov. 2019
- Two counts of driving without a driver’s licence from Oct. and Nov. 2019
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility from Oct. 2019
- Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone from Feb. 2020
Owens is being fined $1,108 and his total bond is listed at $17,500.
He is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail.
